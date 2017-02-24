Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Jeffrey Schlupp won’t lose hefty salary even if Palace are relegated

Published on: 24 February 2017
Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp’s wages will not be affected even if struggling English Premier League side Crystal Palace get relegated.

The Ghanaian jumped from Leicester City to Palace with the opportunity of playing under former England Manager Sam Allardyce a sweet opportunity.

The Ghanaian agreed a salary that saw him double his wages and placed a clause that will allow him still earn the same amount even if the club gets relegated.

Palace have struggled for improvement under their manager, picking just four points since sacking Allan Pardew.

