Jeremie Frimpong: Leverkusen unwilling to sell Man United target in January

Manchester United's pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong has hit a snag because Bayer Leverkusen is unwilling to sell him in January.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano Bayer Leverkusen are unwilling to sanction Jeremie Frimpong's departure amid Several clubs, including Manchester United interested in signing the youngster from the Bundesliga club.

Frimpong moved and starred for Scottish giants Celtic, contributing three goals and eight assists in 51 appearances despite failing to make a first-team appearance for Manchester City.

However, the Dutchman has only improved since joining Leverkusen in January 2021, contributing seven goals and 12 assists in 64 appearances across all competitions.

According to reports United are keeping an eye on the situation in order to make a move for the ex-City youngster as coach Erik ten Hag sees compatriot Frimpong as the ideal player to bolster his right-back options.