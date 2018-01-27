Jerome Boateng on target as Bayern Munich rally from two goals down to beat Hoffenheim 5-2

German international Jerome Boateng scored his first goal in the Bundesliga since November 2013 as Bayern Munich recovered from going two goals down after 12 minutes to see off Hoffenheim and increase their lead in the Bundesliga to 16 points.

The Allianz was stunned as Hoffenheim took a surprise two-goal lead but in a typical fashion, Bayern scored five with Boateng among the goals.

Boateng's goal on 22 minutes pulled Bayern level after Lewandowski had reduced the deficit.

Kingsley Coman and Arturo Vidal efforts put Bayern in front after the break.

Sandro Wagner added a late fifth for the league leaders.

