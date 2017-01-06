Jerry Akaminko never abandoned after pre-World Cup injury; Ghana FA confirms US$ 15,000 on treatment

Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that US$ 15,000 was spent on Jerry Akaminko when he suffered a career-threatening injury in a pre-2014 FIFA World Cup friendly.

The impression created had been that the Ghana federation abandoned the centre back after the setback which ruled him out of the tournament in Brazil.

"We catered for him during his injury and I can tell you that we spent over $15,000 on him," Nyantakyi told the Graphic Sports.

"I remember I personally led him to a hospital in Florida where he began his rehabilitation so, for someone to say we neglected him was a lie."

