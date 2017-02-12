Jitters unerve Hayatou as COSAFA backs Ahmad for CAF presidential elections

The Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) unanimously endorsed Ahmad Ahmad as its candidate in upcoming (Caf) Presidential election which is causing incumbent Issa Hayatou some sleepless nights.

Ahmad, currently the head of Madagascar's FA, had already outlined his intention to challenge long-standing Caf ruler Issa Hayatou in March's elections in Ethiopia.

With the COSAFA support, Ahmad is assured of the backing of the 14 member states under the umbrella body which could cause huge problems for Hayatou.

Further backing from the other regions could cause a shock defeat for Hayatou next month.

He will be up against the sitting President Issa Hayatou of Cameroon, who will be going for a record 8th term.

Hayatou, 71, is also the Senior Vice President of FIFA. He has been CAF President since 10 March 1988.

Cosafa announced their backing for Ahmad following a meeting of FA Presidents in Johannesburg on Saturday.

In a statement, Cosafa also announced they would only support sitting FA presidents, vying for Caf or Fifa elections.

"This was our first meeting since the new executive was voted into office and we are happy with the resolutions taken by the Council which I think will change the face of the region," said Cosafa President, Dr Phillip Chiyangwa.

He had previously stated this term would be his last until a change of regulations altered his stance.

In 2015, Caf voted to change the statutes which previously stopped officials serving past the age of 70.