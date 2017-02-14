Jittery CAF chief Hayatou warns COSAFA over planned meeting as presidential election looms

Issa Hayatou, the long-standing Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) ruler, has warned Cosafa over a planned meeting with other member associations next month which he claims is "an attempt to destabilise" the governing body.

Phillip Chiyangwa, the chairman of Cosafa - the Council of Southern African Football Associations - has called for a meeting with other African FA chairmen in Harare in Zimbabwe on 24 February.

Caf's warning comes shortly after Cosafa announced it had unanimously endorsed Ahmad Ahmad as a presidential candidate in upcoming Caf elections.

Ahmad, currently the head of Madagascar's FA, had already outlined his intention to challenge long-standing Caf leader Hayatou in next month's elections in Ethiopia.

In a letter sent by Caf on behalf of president Issa Hayatou, the governing body tells Cosafa "you do not have any authority to convene such a meeting, without Caf knowledge nor without its required approval".

It adds: "Convening a meeting with representatives of many member associations outside Cosafa zone is deemed to represent an attempt to destabilise Caf.

"We draw your attention to the obligation of all zonal unions to respect the authority of Caf, and not to conduct in any activities that undermine the common objectives of Caf, for the benefit of African football development.

"The Caf Executive Committee reserves it rights to sanction any infringement to the Caf statutes."

Hayatou is seeking an eight term in office.

