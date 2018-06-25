Joe Dodoo: Blackpool new signing determined to hit ground running on day one of pre-season

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo is looking forward to getting started with Blackpool when the squad returns for pre-season training this week.

The on-loan player from Glasgow Rangers is determined to succeed with the League One side.

''We can get started from pre-season and build a solid foundation to what we’re trying to achieve throughout the season,'' he said.

''I'm looking forward to getting to know the lads and the staff. Hopefully I can come in, play all through the season, win games and achieve things.''

Dodoo believes his unsuccessful spell at Ibrox as toughened him for the task ahead.

''It's a demanding place (Rangers) where you have to win every game. It’s important to bring that same feeling and mentality here.

''I want to score as many goals as possible and setup goals. I want to be a big influence in the dressing room and a big influence on the pitch. I want us to achieve things,'' he added.