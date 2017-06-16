Joe Dodoo's boss at Rangers impressed with first season in Scotland

PEDRO CAIXINHA was pleased with Rangers’ first outing of the campaign as they beat Coleraine 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.

The Light Blues stepped up their preparations for their return to the Europa League with a comfortable behind closed doors win at Auchenhowie.

Caixinha handed starts to summer recruits Fabio Cardoso, Ryan Jack and Dalcio for the friendly fixture, while midfielders Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar also featured following their lengthy injury lay-offs last term.

The Gers took the lead through a Gareth McConaghie own goal and then eased to victory after strikes from Martyn Waghorn, Ryan Hardie, Joe Dodoo and Michael O’Halloran.

Rangers have two more bounce games in the coming days before they play their first Europa League tie of the season on June 29.

“The result is always important and creating a winning mentality from the beginning is always important,” Caixinha told RangersTV.

“But, now the process is important, and we have had 10 days, 17 sessions and one game, and we have to be very, very happy with the standards the boys have shown since the very beginning.

“It is has been a short period, but there has been a lot of intensity in the training sessions and they are coping fantastically with the idea of play and playing with an opponent, it is always important for you to see and to analyse the process.

“I am happy with the process and I am happy with the boys. Of course, we also have to be happy with the result as it is the most important thing.

“My idea of the game is based on principles, not in patterns. It is based on decisions and the stimulations we are working on with them.

“They are getting the adaptations, and afterwards, the adaptations lead to those decisions. So I am really, really happy with the boys and they are starting to see the game, all of them at the same time, and the way we want them to see it.”

