Joe Dodoo keen to make mark at new club Charlton Athletic

English born Ghanaian forward Joe Dodoo is eager to hit the ground running for Charlton Athletic after joining them on transfer deadline day.

Dodoo, 22, joined the Addicks on a season long loan deal from Scottish giants Rangers FC after growing frustrated with his lack of game time.

The former Leicester City youth product was heavily linked to join former Rangers manager Mark Warburton at Championship side Nottingham Forest on transfer deadline day, but it was Karl Robinson's side who won his signature.

"I'm really pleased to join Charlton," Dodoo said after completing the deal.

"I can't wait to get started and help the club's promotion push."

Dodoo will join up with the squad in Manchester on Friday ahead of Saturday's game against Oldham.

