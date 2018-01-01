John Antwi scores 11th league goal in Egyptian Premier League

Ghana striker John Antwi was on target for Misr Lel Makasa in their 2-2 draw at Al Ittihad in the Egyptian Premier League on Friday afternoon.

Antwi struck in the 34th minute to level the scoring at 1-1 after Al Ittihad had shot into the lead through Nour El Sayed in the 10th minute.

Misr Lel Makasa went down again in the 65th minute but Marwan Hamdy levelled it in added time after full time.

The 25-year-old has been very lethal this season scoring 11 goals so far.

