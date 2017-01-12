John Antwi seals six-month loan move to Egyptian side Misr El-Maqassa worth US$ 100,000

Striker John Antwi has joined Misr El-Maqassa on six-month loan deal from fellow Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly.

He replaces compatriot Nana Poku who has loaned to UAE side Al Shabab.

GHANASoccernet.com the half season loan deal will cost the club US$ 100,000 and the player will be given a flat and a car.

Antwi has lacked game time at giants Al Ahly and move is expected to revive his flagging career.

The 24-year-old has played just four matches for Al Ahly this season but has scored one goal.

