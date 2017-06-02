John Boye and newboy Lumor Agbenyenu arrive as 12 foreign-based players train

Twelve (12) foreign-based Black Stars players were the only ones who trained on Friday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Foreign-based defenders John Boye and Lumor Agbenyenu were the new faces spotted at the training ground.

The Black Stars were training for the first time this week to prepare for next Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia in Accra.

Ghana have also lined up friendly matches against Mexico and USA on 28 June and 1 July respectively in the States.

