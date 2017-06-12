Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
John Boye continues his rich vein of form from club level with the Black Stars

Published on: 12 June 2017
Ghana defender John Boye

Ghana and Sivasspor defender John Boye scored the second goal which happens to be his fifth goal in 15 games.

His goal was a spectacular goal that even the best strikers on the pitch would be proud of given the number of goals that were scored on the day.

His scored four goals in the just ended Turkish division one league to lead the team back to the top tier.

Boye’s goal and overall performance mean he has sealed his partnership with Daniel Amartey.

Below is the goal scored by John Boye:

 

 

John Boye latest videos

