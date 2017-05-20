John Boye wins first career silverware as Sivasspor are crowned Turkish second-tier champions

John Boye and his Sivasspor side were crowned champions of the Turkish second-tier on Saturday after beating promoted Yeni Malatyaspor 4-0 at home.

The win ensured they clinched the title with a one-point lead over Malatyaspor who went into the match on top of the 18-team table.

Boye played a key role in their promotion and title success by scoring three goals in 24 appearances.

The 30-year-old joined the team last season but they got relegated at the end of the campaign.

Boye has now won his first silverware after coming close with Rennes in the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue.

