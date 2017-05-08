Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

John Boye’s Sivasspor on the verge of promotion to the Turkish super League

Published on: 08 May 2017
John Boye and his Sivasspor team mates

Ghana international John Boye and his team mates are on the verge of playing in the Turkish top division just a season after being relegated.

Boye was missing in action but his team mates took charge of their game and won 3-0 Bandirmanspor.

Their victory Sunday means they are a point Yeni Malatyaspor in second place and three against of Jerry Akaminko Eskişehirspor.

Sivasspor have their destiny in their hands and will secure promotion with a wins against Adana Demirspor and yeni Malatyaspor.

John Boye latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations