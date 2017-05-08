John Boye’s Sivasspor on the verge of promotion to the Turkish super League
J. Boye
Ghana international John Boye and his team mates are on the verge of playing in the Turkish top division just a season after being relegated.
Boye was missing in action but his team mates took charge of their game and won 3-0 Bandirmanspor.
Their victory Sunday means they are a point Yeni Malatyaspor in second place and three against of Jerry Akaminko Eskişehirspor.
Sivasspor have their destiny in their hands and will secure promotion with a wins against Adana Demirspor and yeni Malatyaspor.