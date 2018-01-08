John Painstil focusing on coaching job at Vision Explorers Soccer Academy

Ex-Ghana defender John Painstil has been appointed head of coach of Vision Explorers Soccer Academy.

Paintsil hopes to guide the Division Two side, based in Oyarifa, to the Ghana Premier League.

The 36-year-old had stints with Absa Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs as a assistant to Steve Komphela.

''Right now I have my certificate and I am a coach. As you know I did one season with Kaizer Chiefs and I am back home starting to do a few projects with Vision Explorer so I am very happy and focusing on my new team,'' Paintsil is quoted by the Graphic Sports.

Paintsil played in two FIFA World Cup finals and featured for West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Fulham and Leicester City.

He also a player of Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

