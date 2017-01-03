John Paintsil returns to familiar surroundings: Ex-Ghana international returns to Fulham

Former Ghana international John Paintsil played at Craven Cottage with Fulham and returned to the place as a coach this week.

Paintsil who is an assistant coach with Kaizer Chief is with four young players who will be training with the championship side for the next ten days.

Chiefs youngsters Lorenzo Gordinho, Ryan Moon, Siyabonga Ngezana and Emmanuel Letlotlo jetted off to England on Monday in the company of Painstsil and will be training with Fulham for the next few days.

Paintsil enjoyed good times with Fulham with whom he played with the Championship from 2008 to 2011.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)