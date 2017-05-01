Jon Benjamin: Sulley did the right thing by walking off

The British High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin has offered his backing to Sulley Muntari for walking off the pitch after he was racially abused in their 1-0 loss to Cagliari on Sunday.

The former Inter Milan midfielder was booed anytime he touched the in the game and the Muntari responded by walking off before the final whistle, and has since claimed his premature departure was an act of protest following his perceived mistreatment at the hands of sections of the home crowd.

Sulley did the right thing in taking a public stand against horrible racist abuse. The abusers should be sanctioned, not him,” the British diplomat said in a tweet.

Speaking after the game, Muntari said: “The referee should not just stay on the field and blow the whistle. He must do everything. He should be aware of these things and set an example. I asked him if he had heard the insults. I insisted that he must have the courage to stop the game."

