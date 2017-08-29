Jonathan Mensah and Abu Danladi named in MLS Team of the Week; Mohammed Abu picked as sub

Ghanaian duo Jonathan Mensah and Abu Danladi have been named in the MLS Team of the Week 25.

Mensah was solid at the back for Columbus Crew and capped his virtuoso performance with a goal in their 2-1 win against FC Dallas.

He lasted the entire duration of the match.

Striker Danladi scored his first MLS brace for Minnesota United who beat Chicago Fire 2-1 on the road.

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Abu was named on the bench after impressing for Columbus Crew.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)