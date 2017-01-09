Jonathan Mensah: Black Stars can cope with AFCON pressure

Defender Jonathan Mensah says Ghana have the requisite experience to cope with the pressure at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars are without a continental title since 1982 and the current crop of players are being pressurized to win a fifth silverware.

''We know this tournament is going to be tough so we just need to prepare very well and do our best for the Country,'' he told Starr FM Sports.

''There is no pressure because we are just going out there to just have fun and hopefully win game after game so that we can just move forward.''

Mensah is with the Black Stars squad in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates preparing for the tournament.

He will be making his fifth Africa Cup of Nations appearance.

