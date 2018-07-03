Jonathan Mensah congratulates Bernard Mensah after completing Kayserispor switch

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah has wished Bernard Mensah well on his new adventure after signing for Turkish side Kayserispor..

The 23-year-old midfielder joined the Anatolian Star on a season long loan from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Monday.

Mensah's switch to the side means he line up alongside compatriot Asamoah Gyan who joined the club at the start of last term.

Congrats on your new team bro @oliver_mens Have a great time at your new club and God bless 🙏🏽🇬🇭❤ pic.twitter.com/FhpMqnhvnC