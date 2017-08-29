Jonathan Mensah not bothered by bench warming duties for the Black Stars in recent times

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah says he will support who ever is selected to play for the national team and vows to continue working hard to regain his starting slot.

The Columbus Crew man has arrived in Ghana for the crucial World Cup 2018 qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo this weekend.

The first leg will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi before the second leg is held in Brazaville Congo on Tuesday.

For Mensah his position as the team's first choice center back looks to have evaporated following the emergence of Leicester City's Daniel Amartey who has been spectacular at grabbing his opportunity.

Despite the pain of losing a starting slot in the team Mensah says he will be working hard and makes sure he arrives when the team needs him to take up the position.

""With the national team, you have to be disciplined, be there for the team, for the country and yourself. I want to always arrive and do my best, and then whoever the coach chooses to play, he chooses them," Mensah added.

