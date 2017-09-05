2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier: Jonathan Mensah to captain Black Stars in Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew absence

Defender Jonathan Mensah will captain the Black Stars in today's 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The Black Stars will travel to the Stade Municipal de Kintélé with the aim of getting back their underwhelming qualifying campaign back on track after picking just two points from three matches in Group E.

The four time Africa champion will go into the encounter without captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy, Andre Ayew through injuries hence the captain's armband has been passed to Jonathan Mensah.

Mensah, who made his debut for the team in 2010, is the most experienced member of coach Kwesi Appiah's 21-man squad for the trip to Brazzaville.

The 27-year-old Columbus Crewe guardsman has amassed 59 caps for the Black Stars but this will be the first time he's been handed such responsibility.

Ghana needed a late Thomas Partey's strike to earn a point at the Baba Yara Stadium last Friday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)