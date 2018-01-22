Jonathan Opoku climbs off bench to rescue point for VVV Venlo against Den Haag

Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku climbed off the bench to rescue a point for VVV Venlo in their 1-1 stalemate with ADO Den Haag at the Cars Jeans Stadion on Saturday.

Den Haag opened the scoring in the 23rd minute courtesy Bjorn Johnsen after connecting to Danny Bakker through pass.

As the game the looked to be slipping away from VVV, coach Maurice Steijn called upon Jonathan Opoku from the bench in the 67th minute of the game.

The Ghanaian attacker repaid the faith shown in him by coach Steijn as he hit the equalizer in the 87th minute.

The draw lift VVV to 11th on the standings with 23 points after 19 games.

