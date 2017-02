Striker Jonathan Osabutey scored his debut goal for Werder Bremen in their 2-2 draw with Dynamo Dresden in the Bundesliga U19 League.

The former Tema Youth player was at hand to halve the deficit for his side in the 63rd minute before the equalizing goal from Jonas Bohning.

Osabutey moved to the German side last month and was making his second appearance for the club.

He represented Ghana as a youth international.

