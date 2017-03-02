Jordan Ayew eyeing first goal for Swansea City against Burnley on Saturday

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is eyeing his debut goal for Swansea City against Burnley on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is yet to hit the headlines despite excelling since joining from Championship side Aston Villa.

The Swans take on the Claret at the Liberty stadium this weekend.

And the Ghana international is bidding time to score his first goal for the side.

"I have just arrived, I have to train very hard and get to know my team-mates," he said.

"I have to make sure I am as fit as possible for the games.

"And when a striker comes into a new club, you have to score some goals when the chances come."

Swansea have been revived under Paul Clement as they have moved four points clear of the relegation trap net.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)