Jordan Ayew feels Swansea's confidence has been boosted by recent performances

Jordan Ayew believes Swansea City’s recent upturn in form will serve the club well going into their remaining three fixtures.

Paul Clement’s side have beaten Stoke City and drew at Manchester United in their last two matches, and now face Everton, Sunderland and West Brom before the season comes to an end.

Gylfi Sigurdsson’s stunning free-kick at Old Trafford earned the Swans a share of the spoils on Sunday, with two points separating them and fourth-bottom Hull City.

And Ayew feels the team’s improved performances and recent results will help them mentally as they go into a period which will define their campaign.

“I felt we deserved to win. We played better than them, but that is an encouraging sign,” said Ayew, whose foul led to Sigurdsson’s sublime set-piece equaliser.

“For our confidence, that performance will really help. We have to take that into the next three games. We have to stay positive.

“They are three massive games for us, but we are fighting as much as we can.”

