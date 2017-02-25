Jordan Ayew hoping to follow big brother Andre Ayew's footsteps as Swansea meet Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Ghana international forward Jordan Ayew is expected to lead the attacking lines of Swansea City as they face Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

And, the former Olympique Marseille man would be hoping to repeat his brother's heroics against Antonio Conte's men.

The 25-year-old has made one substitute appearance for the Welsh side since his switch from Championship side Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

Manager Paul Clement has included the 2017 Ghana AFCON forward in his line up to for the trip.

Jordan will be hoping to follow in his big brother's footsteps by scoring against the league leaders.

His brother, Andre Ayew, scored against Chelsea on his debut English Premier League game at the Stamford Bridge two seasons ago.

