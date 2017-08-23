Jordan Ayew implores Swansea City to maintain momentum after first win ahead of Palace clash

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has implored his Swansea City teammates to keep the momentum ahead of their Premier League game against Crystal Palace this weekend as they bid record their win of the season.

The Swans recorded a convincing win against League One side Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup last night.

Paul Clement’s men fell behind against the run of play at Stadium MK, but fought back to triumph 4-1 and progress to round three of the Carabao Cup.

Now Ayew, who was one of the top performers of the side on the night, is targeting a first Premier League against Crystal Palace.

“We were very pleased to beat MK Dons,” the Swans forward said.

“It wasn’t easy to begin with. They scored first, but after that we showed we are the better team. We got the equaliser and then ended up scoring four goals."

“We played some good football. We played our way – the way Swansea play and the way we want to play."

“That’s good because it gives us confidence for the game this weekend, which is massive for us."

“It’s always important to win and we know how important Saturday is. It’s not easy to win at Crystal Palace but we are not scared and we have confidence that we can go and get a result.”

The Swans took a point from their first league game of the season as they scrapped to a goalless draw at Southampton.

Their opening home fixture of the campaign ended in a 4-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend, but the scoreline was harsh given that Clement’s side were right in the contest until a flurry of goals in the final 10 minutes.

And having been lifted by the MK Dons success, Ayew reckons the Swans are ready to show they are a team on the up.

“It’s always good to be winning, whoever you are playing against. It keeps confidence high and we have to keep that going,” he added. “We are a young team. We are doing good things and that’s positive.

“It’s not easy but we are doing well. The staff are behind us, the coach is doing a wonderful job.

“We have to keep working hard and try to get better, and hopefully that will bring us three points on Saturday.”