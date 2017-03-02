Jordan Ayew impressed by 'phenomenal' Swansea City revival, urges focus

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has been left overly impressed with Swansea City revival and warns his colleagues must pull their feet off the accelerator.

The Swans appeared to have turned around their dwindling fortunes under Francesco Guidolin and Bob Bradley.

The Wales side are four points clear of the relegation trap net and look good in shape to stay up.

But the Ghana international, who joined in January from Aston Villa, wants his teammates to keep their eyes on the ball.

"It is only February, though, and there are a lot of points still to play for. What the team have done in 2017 is phenomenal but we have to keep going," he told the club's website

"There is a long way to go. "I have just arrived, I have to train very hard and get to know my team-mates. I have to make sure I am as fit as possible for the games."

