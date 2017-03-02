Jordan Ayew makes promise to Swansea City fans: I'll give you everything on the pitch
J. Ayew
Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew has praised the club’s supporters and says that he wants to repay their love for the club by "giving everything" on the pitch.
The 25-year-old has impressed heavily since he joined the Swans from Championship side Aston Villa.
The Ghana international considers it a small part of his job to give back to the supporters by putting everything into his performances on the pitch.
"It has been a great start for me at the club," the former Marseille forward said.
"I have had a great welcome from everybody and I am very happy to be here.
"The supporters have given me a great welcome too so everything is good.
"They were fantastic when I came on against Leicester. They have shown me support straightaway and now I will do my best to pay them back on the pitch."