Jordan Ayew nets second goal of the season as Swansea breeze past Reading in Carabao Cup

Jordan Ayew’s growing influence continued with yet another impressive display that was crowned with a goal in the Carabao Cup.

The Ghanaian was full of running as he has done throughout this season and was rewarded for his efforts with a fine finish in the second half of the game.

Mawson put his side in front shortly after the break when he turned home Sanches' low corner before Ayew made the most of a late counter-attack to settle the tie.

In the end, it was probably as much as Paul Clement's side deserved. But it did not come easily against a much-changed but spirited Reading side

The goal was Ayew’s second of the campaign and most importantly took them to the last 16 of the Carabao cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)