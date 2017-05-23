Jordan Ayew pays glowing tribute to Swansea City fans

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has thanked Swansea City fans and staff for their support.

The 25-year-old ended his frustrating start to the life at the club by scoring his debut goal in the 2-1 win over West Brom over the weekend.

The Ghanaian, who joined from Aston Villa, has struggled to assert himself.

But he silenced his critics with his first goal for the Wales club and has been full praise for all stakeholders.

“The supporters have been wonderful. The gaffer, the staff – everyone has been wonderful to me. I just thank God," he said

“It was not easy this year, but I thank God. I really believe in God and without him I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“I thank him and I thank Swansea for giving me this chance.”

By Patrick Akoto

