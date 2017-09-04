Jordan Ayew pulls out Ghana squad for Congo return clash due to stomach upset; Harrison Afful out

Swansea City striker Jordan Ayew and Harrison Afful are the latest to withdraw from the Ghana squad ahead of their trip to Brazzaville to face Congo in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Afful, who plays for MLS side Columbus Crew, has pulled out of the select band of players because of a foot injury.

The setback denied him a starting role in last Friday's 1-1 draw with the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

He came on as a second half substitute and seems to have aggravated the injury.

Swansea City striker Ayew missed Tuesday's workout at the Accra Sports Stadium citing a stomach upset.

Already, captain Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew have omitted themselves due to injuries sustained in the corresponding fixture.

