Jordan Ayew returns from suspension to rescue crucial point for Swansea City

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew returned from suspension to grab a vital point for Swansea City in their 1-1 with Everton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Kyle Naughton’s first-half own goal looked to have cruelly denied them at least a point after a dominant display against Sam Allardyce’s side.

But Ayew saved the day in his first game back after a three match ban to ensure Swansea remain unbeaten when he has hit the back of the net.

The goal was his 7th league goal of the season and his 11th of the entire campaign.

Andre Ayew featured and lasted the entire duration of the game but it was his younger brother who undoubtedly grabbed the headlines.

The vital point ensures the Welsh club keep their head above water in their battle against relegation with just a handful of matches remaining to go.

They currently sit 17th on the standings with 33 points after 33 games played.

