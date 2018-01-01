Jordan Ayew savours crucial equalizer in Swansea comeback win at Watford

Jordan Ayew says his leveller against Watford was the elixir in Swansea City's comeback 2-1 win on the road.

Watford took an 11th minute through Andre Carrillo and it was not until the 86th minute Ayew equalised four minutes to full-time.

Luciano Narsingh netted the winner in stopped time.

''It was a massive goal to get us back in the game,'' Ayew told Swansea's official website.

''Oli [McBurnie] did a fantastic job with the assist and thankfully I was in the right place to put it into the net.

''This is a game that proves you can never give up – you have to keep fighting right to the end.

''The whole team deserves huge congratulations. It was a team performance and a team win.''

