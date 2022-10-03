Jordan Ayew says Crystal Palace deserved a point against Chelsea

Jordan Ayew believes Crystal Palace did not deserve to lose to Chelsea in the London derby on Saturday.

According to the Ghana forward, they should have gotten at least a point at Selhurst Park in the Premier League clash.

Ayew set up Odsonne Édouard to give Palace the lead in the London derby, but goals from Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher sealed a 2-1 victory for the Blues.

“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” Ayew said after the game. “This is not the first time we have conceded at the last minute.

“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.

“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us, it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. Something is missing, and we need to work hard.”

Ayew was keen not to be drawn in on specific decisions but commented on the first-half incident with Thiago Silva that saw the Chelsea man lucky not to be sent off.

“I don’t understand – this year is inconsistent,” he said. “I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.

“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. In my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.

“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.

“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”