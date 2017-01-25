Jordan Ayew to be rested ahead of tough AFCON quarter-final

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew is likely to be rested for the game against Egypt this evening with his elder brother Andre Ayew likely to be played in his position.

Jordan has already shown the two shades of his game with a poor showing against the Cranes of Uganda and a very good showing against the Eagles of Mali that saw him pull up an assist.

But with Ghana likely to come up against either DR Congo or Morocco the Aston Villa is set for a bench role this evening.

Ghana has won the first two games of the competition and will seal qualification with a draw in Port Gentil today.

