Jordan Ayew to play alongside Wilfried Bony after Swansea re-sign Ivory Coast star

Jordan Ayew will have a new strike partner at Swansea City after the Welsh side signed Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony on transfer deadline day.

Bony has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third, at the Liberty Stadium after the Swans paid an undisclosed fee for his services.

He has opted for squad number two and returns to South Wales just over two-and-a-half years after he left the Swans for City in a deal worth up to £28 million.

Bony originally signed for the Swans from Vitesse Arnhem, where he had an exceptional goalscoring record, in a club-record deal in the summer of 2013.

He netted 34 goals in 70 appearances – only 56 of which were starts – and became a focal point of the Swans side.

