Jordan Ayew underlines determination to become "all round player"

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has outlined his target with Swansea City in the ongoing campaign and stated his determination to become an “all round player” as he bids to cement his place in the team.

Ayew joined the Swans in the January transfer window from Aston Villa but did not find it leeway at the beginning.

He, however, fought off competition to finish the season with a flourish as he started the last five games of the club's successful Premier League survival push.

The 25-year-old has maintained his place in the side in the early stages of the season, with three starts in three games in all competitions, and has been one of the club's biggest attacking threats.

Ayew scored his second goal for the club to cap off a fine individual display against Milton Keynes Dons in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

“My targets are to work hard for the team and to make and score goals,” the former Olympique Marseille poacher said.

“I want to be an all-round player. I like to score goals, I like to make goals for my team-mates an I like to work defensively. I like to do everything."

“That’s the way I am – I am a team player.”

He reflected on Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against MK Dons and expressed his pleasure with the trend of his form.

“I am pleased on a personal note, it’s good confidence boost,” he added.

“It’s part of the game as a forward that you will miss chances. But the most important thing is that me and Tammy keep making chances and scoring goals, and also Fernando (Llorente) when he gets back."

“I was pleased with my performance at MK Dons, but the most important thing was the team making progress in the competition."

“Now we want to follow up that win by getting our first win this season in the league.”

Ayew has been handed a call up by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars double header qualifiers against the Red Devils of Congo next month.

