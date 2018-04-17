Jordan Ayew upbeat over Swansea City relegation survival

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has expressed his confidence that Swansea City what the standard to maintain their Premier League status.

The skillful Ghana striker returned from suspension over the weekend to rescue the Swans from the jaws of defeat against Everton at the Liberty Stadium last Saturday.

With the race to beat the drop becoming increasingly tough in the latter stages of the league, Ayew believes they have what it takes to survive.

"Even though we are moving slowly, it is a positive, and if we keep on playing like this we will make everyone happy," Ayew told reporters "I think is a positive moment for the club and for me because we don't have to forget where we were six months ago," Ayew said. "We are five points ahead of the bottom three now and this is a step forward."

The Swans are sitting five points above the relegation zone and will need to pick a result against already crowned league champions, Manchester City on Sunday, to further cement their ground of avoiding relegation.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)