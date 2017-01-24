Jordan Ayew vows to support “legend Asamoah Gyan”

Ghana and Aston Villa forward Jordan Ayew has vowed to give all his all to support legend Asamoah Gyan whenever he can during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jordan Ayew lifted his game against Mali to provide an assist against the Eagles and reveals he is working very hard to ensure help his skipper anytime he can.

“My job as a striker is to either score goals or to give an assist, so if I give an assist it’s a good thing for me and the team because we have qualified today and we are happy. We hope to continue like that.

“I’m not worried because I have a legend in front; that’s Asamoah Gyan. So I have to work for him and let him score goals.”

“The most important thing is to win and get our confidence back. We always want to win and we’ll do our best to win against Egypt.”

