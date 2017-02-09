Jordan Ayew wants stability at Swansea City after moving a lot in the last four years

Ghana and new Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew says he is looking to settle at Swansea City after moving from, Marseille, Lorient and Aston Villa all in the last four years.

Ayew, sealed a deal to the Welsh club in the January transfer window after a very difficult spell at Aston Villa.

The forward who can play as a winger scored 7 goals in his maiden season in England-though that was not enough to save Aston Villa from going down to the championship.

Coincidentally his first goal in England came against Swansea City in a game former Swansea forward who happens to be his brother Andre Ayew also scored the winner.

He says he is hoping to see the team pick up points and find Wales as his home.

“I am looking to settle here and find stability here because in the last four years I have been moving around a lot,” Jordan Ayew said

“I am not really in a hurry for my debut all I am looking forward is to helping the team out.”

