Ghana striker Jordan Ayew will play under coach Carlos Carvalhal following his appointment as manager Swansea City.

Player-coach Leon Britton had been in temporary charge of Swansea since the Premier League's bottom side sacked Paul Clement on 20 December.

Carvalhal was dismissed by Wednesday on Christmas Eve, with the Owls 15th in the Championship table.

The Portuguese becomes Swansea's fifth permanent manager in two years.

