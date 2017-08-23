Jordan Ayew's weakness highlighted by Swansea coach after League Cup performance

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has eulogized the performance of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew in their 4-1 victory over Milton Keynes Dons in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

Jordan, 25, was instrumental in the Welsh-based side's League Cup triumph over League One side MK Dons at the MK Stadium on Tuesday, where he scored one goal and registered an assist to help the Swans march on to the next stage of the competition.

In the aftermath of the match, manager Paul Clement shed light on the Ghanaian performance and emphasized on how he could explode into one of the best in the business.

“Jordan gives so much to the team," Clement said after the match, as reported by his club's official website.

"He has bundles of energy and you always want a little bit better end product for him."

“He gets into such great positions but the final ball or final touch isn’t always there, but it was certainly there for his goal."

Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in January, and has so far netted twice in all competitions for the Jacks.