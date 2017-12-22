Jordan Opoku rejoins Asante Kotoko on one-year deal

The midfield dynamo has impressed the technical handlers of the porcupine warriors during a three-week trial session.

According to Kumasi-based radio station, Light FM, the signing of the 30-year-old enforcer was pushed by head coach, Steve Polack who intends to wrestle for the league title as well as storming Africa next season with a strong squad.

The player joined Kotoko in 2006 from Feyenoord (WAFA) and spent five years at the Club before moving to Dinamo Tirana in Albanian.

He returned to play for Berekum Chelsea and later rejoined Kotoko for another short stint.