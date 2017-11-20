Joseph Aidoo named man-of-the-match in KRC Genk win against Zulte Waregem in Belgium

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo was adjudged the best player in Racing Genk's 1-0 win over Zulte Waregem in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Aidoo joined the Blauw-Wit on a three-year deal from Swedish side Hammarby during the summer transfer window.

However, Aidoo had to bid his time on the substitute bench before making his bow for the club after four games into the season.

The 21-year-old has been an undisputed starter since coming on as an injury time substitute for striker Alejandro Pozuelo in the side's 1-0 win against KV Mechelen on match day four, he has never looked back.

The former Ghana youth was once again a stalwart for Genk in their narrow victory over Zulte Waregem at the Regenboog stadion on Sunday and was named as the man-of-the-match for his excellent display.

Genk now remains unbeaten for eight games in a row.

