Joseph Ato Bissah scores to earn a point for Tanta in Egyptian Premier League

Midfielder Jospeh Ato Bissah scored to earn a point for his Egyptian Premier League side Tanta in their 1-1 draw at El Geish on Saturday at the Cairo Military Academy Stadium.

The 26-year-old snatched the equalizer on 40 minutes after Mohammed Rizk put the home team ahead in the 23rd minute.

Bissha has registered three league goals for the side he joined at the start of the season.

Tanta are 14th on the league table; two points above the relegation mark.

