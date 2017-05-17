Joseph Attamah scores during penalty shoot-out as Istanbul Basaksehir reach Turkish Cup final
Ghana international Joseph Attamah lasted the entire duration and scored a spot-kick as Istanbul Basaksehir beat Fenerbahce 10-9 on penalties to reach the Turkish Cup final on Wednesday night.
Attamah was handed a role in midfield as Basaksehir drew 2-2 in regulation time to tie four-all on aggregate.
He scored in sudden death to make it 7-7 before Togo star Emmanuel Adebayor scored again to secure qualification to their first ever final.
Istanbul Basaksehir will face Konyaspor in the final on 31 May.