Joseph Paintsil hits hat-trick as superb Tema Youth demolish Great Olympics in Accra

Tema Youth sensation Joseph Paintsil scored a stunning hat-trick as the Harbor Boys made light work of Great Olympics at the Accra sports stadium.

The Tema-based club humiliated Tom Strand’s men 4-0 thanks to their star man Joseph Paintsil, who tallied eight goals, one short of top scorer Nicholas Gyan.

Paintsil responded to critics with a scintillating performance on the day after a string of dull results. His drop in performance levels had been notable and coincided with the team failing to pick up maximum points in four games ahead of trip to Accra.

But on Saturday, he was unplayable and contributed immensely as Tema Youth produced by far their best performance in the league this campaign to down the Wonder club.

He broke the deadlock on 16 minutes mark and made it two nil four minutes later before Theophilus Ago grabbed the third goal five minutes to half time.

Great Olympics piled on pressure in the second half in search of a goal but instead Painstil completed his hat-trick with a superb striker from close range after dribbling past the last defender.

The result sees Tema Youth move out of the drop zone to 11th.

